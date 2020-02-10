Clovis man sentenced to 19 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man will spend 19 year in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other crimes.
Lucio Torres, 44, was sentenced today for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and resisting a police officer.
A Curry County jury found him guilty of the charges in January.
Torres was arrested in May of 2019 for threatening two men with a knife. He then resisted officers during the arrest, and detention officers at the Curry County Detention Center found drugs on him.
During his sentencing hearing, Torres asked the court for mercy, saying he didn’t deserve 20 years for a mistake he made while he was high on drugs.
Judge Matthew Chandler stated that Torres has an extensive criminal history with 13 felony convictions, starting with attempted murder in 1996.
Judge Chandler found Torres to be an habitual offender, which enhanced his sentence by 16 years.
Since aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is considered a serious violent offense, he will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence for that crime.
