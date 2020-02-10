Average gas prices in Amarillo break the $2 mark

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Good news. Average gas prices in Amarillo have broken the $2 mark.
According to GasBuddy, the average in Amarillo is $1.98 per gallon after prices fell 7.5 cents per gallon this past week.
GasBuddy shows the cheapest gas station in Amarillo is $1.84 with the most expensive $2.39 while the average gas prices in Lubbock is $2.05, Midland and Odessa are $2.30 and Oklahoma is $2.11.
Across the state of Texas, the lowest gas price is $1.79 with the highest price $2.95 and across the nation, the lowest price is $0.59 and the highest is $101.90.
While the average price for the U.S. is $2.42, at least one station in 21 states is offering gas under $2.
