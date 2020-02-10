Amarillo police continue to investigate unsolved hit-and-run from 2011

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department continues to investigate a deadly hit-and-run from 2011.
On February 13 of 2011 at 5:25 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of the Fritch Highway where a man was lying in the snow on the side of the road.
Police arrived to find 31-year-old Gregory Sasueda dead in the ditch.
Police say at some point in the night, he had been hit by a car that drove away. The incident happened late Saturday night into that Sunday morning near a bar in the same block.
Police say there is a possibility that someone going to or leaving the bar witnessed the incident.
If you or someone you know remember anything from this night that might help solve this case, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
