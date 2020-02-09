Weather Outlook: Cooler Sunday with high temps in the upper 40s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunday looks much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
A cold front will blow through on Sunday morning so expect North winds much of the day, 15-25mph.
Clouds will also increase by late day & into the evening hours.
We are tracking multiple cold as well as moisture chances returning by early week.
Latest models show a very complicated storm system with snow chances going up.
We will be watching early next week very closely.
