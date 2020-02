Another chilly night ahead of us but by the afternoon hours the highs will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will pick up on the breezy side late in the day on Saturday and will be gusting over 20 mph. The first of a series of cold fronts will arrive early Sunday morning dropping our highs into the 40s for Sunday afternoon. Much colder air and a chance for some wintry weather comes into the picture by Monday night into Tuesday.