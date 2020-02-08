1 man dead after single vehicle rollover near McLean

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man is dead after he was ejected in a single vehicle rollover two miles east of McLean.
Saturday morning around 9:40 a.m. a Lincoln MKZ driven by a 26 year old male was westbound on I-40 when the vehicle veered into the center median.
The driver over corrected to the right causing the driver to lose control of vehicle.
The vehicle traveled across the westbound lanes of I-40, onto the service road and into the barrow ditch north of the service road where it rolled over.
As a result, the unsecured passenger Mark Schoonejongen, 35, of Mays Landing, New Jersey was ejected and died on the scene.
The driver stated to authorities he had fell asleep. The accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.