Hoops Madness: 2-7-20

As the action also intensifies, we also start to see some teams claim district championships, such as the Amarillo Sandies. With an electric 77-40 win over the Randall Raiders (16-14, 7-8), the No. 1 Amarillo Sandies (31-2, 15-0) clinched their sixth straight district championship, claiming the title of the 2019-20 5A-District 3. With the win, the Sandies also guaranteed that they will not be sharing the championship with any other team.