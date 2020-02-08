Hoops Madness: 2-7-20

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the high school basketball season continues to dwindle down, the action in the Panhandle continues to intensify.
As the action also intensifies, we also start to see some teams claim district championships, such as the Amarillo Sandies. With an electric 77-40 win over the Randall Raiders (16-14, 7-8), the No. 1 Amarillo Sandies (31-2, 15-0) clinched their sixth straight district championship, claiming the title of the 2019-20 5A-District 3. With the win, the Sandies also guaranteed that they will not be sharing the championship with any other team.
However, the Lady Sandies aren’t the only team at Amarillo High School to take the gold of their district.
With a 69-42 win tonight over Randall (14-16, 6-8) in part two of the Battle of Bell Street, the No. 22 Men’s Amarillo team (23-8, 13-0) all but clinched their own district title for 2019-20. As long as they take one win from their next three games, the Sandies will claim lone possession of the championship.
Also in Amarillo though, the Tascosa Rebels each got huge wins helping their causes for the playoffs and races for the crown.
With the girls taking a 70-31 victory at home, powered by Jada Miller’s 19 point effort, the Rebels stay just one place behind the Frenship Tigers who entered Friday night undefeated in district play (8-0) and dominant in the regular season with a 25-5 record.
The Rebels on the men’s side didn’t disappoint either though as the Rebels also claimed a big win in 77-40 fashion, blowing out Midland High School. The win puts them at 7-1 in district play, just one win behind Odessa Permian, as the Rebels continue to cruise entering the last couple of weeks of the regular season with a 22-6 record.
For more on the playoff situations for the various Panhandle teams, make sure to tune in to NewsChannel 10′s Hoops Madness Xtra show hosted by NewsChannel 10 Sports Director Evan Abramson and SportsDrive host Lance Lahnert! The show airs Wednesdays at 3 PM from inside the NewsChannel 10 Digital Studios.
