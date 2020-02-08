Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Former Astros manager AJ Hinch isn’t dismissing the idea that Houston’s 2017 World Series championship has been tainted by the sign-stealing scandal that cost him his job. Hinch tells MLB Network “it's a fair question” but will let others provide answers. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one season by Commissioner Rob Manfred, who found Houston illicitly used electronics to steal signs during their title run. Team owner Jim Crane then fired both Hinch and Luhnow. Manfred’s report noted the cheating was “player-driven” and that Hinch did not support it, but it also said Hinch didn’t share that disapproval with players.