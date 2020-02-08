Cold Front Sunday

It has been a decent Saturday with highs in the 50s & 60s but there has been quite a bit of wind. Tonight looks mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday looks much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A cold front will blow through on Sunday morning so expect North winds much of the day, 15-25mph. Clouds will also increase by late day & into the evening hours.
We are tracking multiple cold as well as moisture chances returning by early week. Latest models show a very complicated storm system with snow chances going up. We will be watching early next week very closely.