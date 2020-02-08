Chuy’s announces opening day in Amarillo, another restaurant announces closing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The much anticipated Chuy’s has announced the day the restaurant will be opening here in Amarillo as another fan favorite in Canyon announces they will be closing.
For over seven months the word has been out that Chuy’s will be coming to Amarillo, and today the owner said the restaurant will be opening it’s doors on April 28.
Chuy’s is a Tex-Mex restaurant that serves authentic and fresh food in a unique atmosphere.
“We base ourselves on fresh food, fresh produce everyday. We make our sauces in house, and then it’s just really in a fun, laid back restaurant. If you come into our restaurants they don’t look like normal Mexican restaurants,” said Chuy’s Amarillo Owner and General Manager Matthew Bradshaw.
The Chuy’s location in Amarillo will be on 8400 I-40 West, where Johnny Carino’s Italian restaurant used to be.
“It’s going to have our normal Chuy’s wild colors on it. It’s going to be like a pinkish barn wood with a lot of bright colors, a bright blue with a nice tile entry way. The inside of it will have a indoor patio, a nice, big cocktail area and three big dining rooms,” said Bradshaw.
Chuy’s plans to hire 150 to 175 people starting in the middle of March. On weekdays, the restaurant will also feature happy hour specials and their Fully-loaded Nacho Car, a free build-your-own nacho station that includes complimentary chips, salsa, queso, ground beef and more from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Down in Canyon, Barrel and Pie announced on social media that they will be closing their restaurant at the end of February.
“We just really want to seek some other opportunities. We have had two really good years, but it’s just time to move on,” said Barrel and Pie Owner Kevin Friemel.
As of right now, the owners are hoping someone will buy the LLC and continue running a restaurant in that location.
Barrel and Pie, Imperial Taproom and Recreation have all closed down within the year in Canyon on the square. We spoke with a Professor of Marketing to see if the closings are becoming a trend.
“I think this is the natural evolution of a market. When it comes to restaurants, we typically wind up with more supply than there is demand, and that’s because people who open these places tend to be very optimistic. They may know that places go out of businesses all the time, but they’re not going to be one of those, at least in their mind,” said Texas A&M Hickman Professor of Marketing Nick Gerlich. “And so we wind up with this perpetual situation of supply exceeding demand, and you end up with some of them falling off, unfortunately.”
