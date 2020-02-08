Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Expect multiple lane closures in both directions of I-40 between Ross and Washington streets and at the downtown interchange for bridge deck and concrete pavement repair.
There will be various lane closures in both directions on the I-40 frontage roads between Arthur and Ross streets for patching repairs.
Watch for slow-moving operations on I-27 and US 87 for herbicide applications around guardrails and bridges.
There will be intermittent closures on Pullman Road between the frontage roads at I-40, Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 11 – 13, to set bridge deck panels on the bridge beams. This work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Watch for various lane closures on I-40 in both directions for pavement repair between Whitaker and Pullman roads, Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 11 – 13.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.