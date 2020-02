We are waking up to a few flurries in the northeast. temps are chilly in the 20s and teens. Skies will be sunny with highs in the upper 40′s and low 50s. We still warm into the upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday under sunny skies. We start to drop back into the 40′s and 50s Sunday into next week. rain and snow showers will still be possible Tuesday into Wednesday.