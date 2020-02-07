This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From seeing America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne to some Valentine’s Day events, here’s what’s going on in the area!
Pondaseta Brewing Co. is hosting a fundraising event this weekend benefiting Family Support Services.
The event is Saturday, Feb. 8, and starts at 6:00 p.m. at the brewery, located at 7500 S.W. 45th Ave.
Guests can enjoy beer, live music, a photo booth and food from Pizza Nomad.
Be ready for a good time at Cheers for a Cause!
Parents and their children with disabilities can attend the Becoming Agents of Change Conference and Disability Resource Fair on Saturday.
Participants can attend the conference for free on Feb. 8 from 9:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the West Texas A&M University Amarillo Campus, located at 720 S. Tyler St. Lunch will also be provided.
The fair will provide strategies to help children reach their full potential and is a of the PEN Project, Turn Center, WTAMU Center for Learning Disabilities and Amerigroup.
America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne will be in Amarillo this weekend.
The family-friend event with the ventriloquist and singer starts at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center in downtown Amarillo.
Purchase tickets here.
The Grammy Award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers band will be in Amarillo this weekend.
They will play at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.
The Amarillo Little Theatre is showing it’s musical “Rock of Ages” this weekend.
The show is set in the 1980s and is about bands coming together to save their legendary venues from becoming a strip mall.
Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
You can find tickets here.
You’re invited to the Beerology event at the Don Harrington Discovery Center Friday evening.
The “Beerology: Science on Tap!” event is from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and will have lots of fun, including live music, beer, pub-inspired food and cooking, the science behind beer and science experiments.
Tickets are $40 for members and $50 for non-members.
Find out more information here.
Get ready to go to war at the Nerf War Fight this evening.
The Nerf War Fighting event is Friday, Feb. 7, and starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Rock Climbing House, located at 500 S. Fannin St.
It is $8 for members, $15 for non-members and $25 for two.
The Lone Star Runners Club is hosting it’s Valentine’s Day 5k Cupid Shuffle Saturday morning.
Ticket prices are $25, $20 for LSRC members and $15 for students 18 years and younger.
Participants will need to pick up their packet on Friday between 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The last chance to register is the day of the race.
You can find a date at the House Bar during a speed dating this Sunday.
Speed dating starts at 7:00 p.m. at the House Bar, located at 1219 S.W. 10th Ave.
Couple from the Speed Date Night can also go to the bar on Valentine’s Day for a surprise gift at the bar.
Meet people and see if you match!
