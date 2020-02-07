Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Houston Rockets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-111. Russell Westbrook scored 41 points and Robert Covington hit two clutch late 3-pointers while getting 14 points and eight rebounds in his auspicious Rockets debut. James Harden managed just 14 points while the Rockets unveiled the latest version of their commitment to small ball by not playing anybody taller than 6-foot-7 against the hulking Lakers. Anthony Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds, and LeBron James had 18 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds in a meeting of first-place teams with sharply contrasting approaches.
UNDATED (AP) — Former Astros manager AJ Hinch isn’t dismissing the idea that Houston’s 2017 World Series championship has been tainted by the sign-stealing scandal that cost him his job. Hinch tells MLB Network “it's a fair question” but will let others provide answers. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one season by Commissioner Rob Manfred, who found Houston illicitly used electronics to steal signs during their title run. Team owner Jim Crane then fired both Hinch and Luhnow. Manfred’s report noted the cheating was “player-driven” and that Hinch did not support it, but it also said Hinch didn’t share that disapproval with players.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 26 points and 10 assists, Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and tied a season-high with 23 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-117. The Blazers got a major boost off their bench from Gary Trent Jr., who scored 18 points. Trey Lyles had a season-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spurs.
HOUSTON (AP) — Caleb Mills had 18 points, Quentin Grimes added 15 and No. 25 Houston defeated Tulane 75-62. Nate Hinton added 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Houston. The Cougars bounced back after losing to Cincinnati, 64-62, its 15th consecutive victory when following a loss. Teshaun Hightown had 17 points, K.J. Lawson added 13 and Nobal Days scored 10 to lead the Green Wave. Tulane lost its sixth straight.
HOUSTON (AP) — Cheaters. Sign-stealers. A team undeserving of the only championship it has won. This is the prevailing image of the Houston Astros as Dusty Baker takes over. The veteran manager will try to help the scandal-tainted Astros move on. Houston won the American League last season and then watched the sign-stealing scandal cost manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs. The Astros are now looked at as villains across major league baseball.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers are building a roster to go with their new ballpark. All-Star slugger Joey Gallo likes the team the Rangers are taking to spring training. Texas traded for two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber this offseason after veteran right-handers Jordan Lyles and Kyle Gibson had already joined the rotation. Catcher Robinson Chirinos is back after a year away and veteran third baseman Todd Frazier was also added to the roster. While the Rangers are in Arizona for spring training, the finishing touches will be put on their new stadium back home.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The XFL's greatest contribution to football the first time around was the skycam. The league's focus when it returns Saturday will be on bringing fans further inside the game. ABC, ESPN and Fox will have access to the coach-player communication systems and can go live with the audio at anytime. The networks will also be able to go into the replay booth as plays are being reviewed. Fox analyst Joel Klatt says fans can understand the philosophy of a team and its coach when fans are able to hear play calls.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor doesn't spend time pondering a few minutes in Alaska the first week of the season. The Bears have won 19 games in a row since blowing a late 10-point lead against Washington. They are now the only team that has been No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll three weeks in a row. They are unbeaten halfway through the Big 12's 18-game schedule. Baylor is just ahead of No. 3 Kansas in the conference standings, with the difference being the Bears' first win at Allen Fieldhouse. That is the only Big 12 loss for Kansas.