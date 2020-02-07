Construction on U.S. 87 in Moore County on hold after contractor fired

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The construction overlay work in progress on U.S. 87 south of Dumas has been put on hold after the contractor on the project was fired for non-performance.
The Texas Department of Transportation is working with the former contractor’s bond holder on the next steps to complete the project.
TxDOT maintenance crews will continue to work and make necessary repairs, as weather allows, until another contractor is found.
“Recent winter weather and the vast contrast in temperatures over the last several weeks have contributed to wear and tear on U.S. 87 and other roadways,” said Sonja Gross, public information officer for TxDOT Amarillo. “The weather has hindered our ability to make repairs as quickly as we would like.”
The TxDOT Amarillo District is responsible for more than 9,000 lane miles across 17 counties.
“So we have to rely on our staff and the traveling public to let us know when potholes appear,” said Gross. “Once we are aware of the problem, we will respond as soon as we can, weather permitting. But we also need the public to understand that these are repairs, not a permanent fix to the pavement.”
During the time this construction zone is without a contractor, the public should still slow down and pay attention to road conditions.
