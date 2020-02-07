Amarillo police need help finding missing 12-year-old girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is seeking help from the community in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Abigail Reann Cowan, a Travis Middle School student, is around 5-foot tall, 92 pounds. She has auburn and blonde hair, brown eyes and braces.
Cowan was last seen by her aunt on Wednesday, February 5, wearing blue denim jeans and a black sweater.
If you have any information on where she might be, contact APD immediately at (806) 378-3038.
