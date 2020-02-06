WT announces Signing Class of 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a full National Signing Day around the country, WT Football Head Coach Hunter Hughes announced the addition of 32 total players to his 2020 team.
With 27 players from around the state of Texas added, and five from around the rest of the United States including players from Florida, California, Arizona and Tennessee, Hughes claimed today as a major success.
Despite losing players from multiple position groups. Hughes told media Wednesday afternoon that in addition to setting up a strong foundation for years to come, that several of the players that committed to play football for WT for the years to come may have the talent and abilities to start contributing playing time in the coming season to come.
Hughes pointed out three specific position groups today that he felt his coaching staff did a fantastic job of recruiting which include the wide receiver group, the linebackers, and the quarterback group.
Having led the Buffs to an 8-3 season last year, finishing just shy of a mark needed to earn a spot in the playoffs, quarterback Nick Gerber is set up for another outstanding campaign. However, with four quarterbacks added to the team thanks to this year’s signing class, Hughes pointed out that Gerber has no guarantee of the job for the 2020-21 season. He will still need to prove he is the player to lead the team for the year to come, and that players like 6-2 Lubbock Monterey quarterback commit Coreon Bailey will prove to be a tough competitor for the starting job. If anything, a player like Bailey would only make Gerber better and push him to be the best he could be.
Below is a breakdown of the number of players recruited by position group in the 2020 Signing Class:
QB: Four
Tightend: Two
Wide Receiver: Four
Running Back: One
Offensive Line: Two
Linebacker: Five
Defensive Line: Five
Defensive Back: Eight
Kicker: One
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.