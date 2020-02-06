WT announces Signing Class of 2020

Having led the Buffs to an 8-3 season last year, finishing just shy of a mark needed to earn a spot in the playoffs, quarterback Nick Gerber is set up for another outstanding campaign. However, with four quarterbacks added to the team thanks to this year’s signing class, Hughes pointed out that Gerber has no guarantee of the job for the 2020-21 season. He will still need to prove he is the player to lead the team for the year to come, and that players like 6-2 Lubbock Monterey quarterback commit Coreon Bailey will prove to be a tough competitor for the starting job. If anything, a player like Bailey would only make Gerber better and push him to be the best he could be.