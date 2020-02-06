Perryton officer granted immunity after shooting man with cerebral palsy in 2016

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Today a federal judge ruled a Perryton police officer did not violate constitutional protections against the use of excessive force after an incident in 2016 that resulted in the shooting of a 20-year-old with cerebral palsy.
In 2016, an officer responded to a report that a young man wearing camouflage and body armor was walking towards the junior high school waving a handgun.
Sergeant Hector Villarreal and another officer arrived on scene and ordered the man to drop the gun. There was a dispute between the parents and officers on what happened during the situation, but it ultimately led to Villarreal shooting the man as the gun left his hands.
The parents of the young man who was shot, Scott Pickett, filed a civil lawsuit against Villarreal.
According to court documents, the parents claimed that their son, who has cerebral palsy and the mental capacity of a young child, was following police instructions to drop the pellet gun he was carrying when he got shot by Villarreal.
The judge’s ruling states that Villarreal’s wounding of Pickett could be seen as a reasonable response to the situation in the moment it happened.
Because of this, his actions are covered by immunity to claims that he knowingly used excessive force.
