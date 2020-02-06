N.M. senators announce $15 million in funding for Eastern New Mexico Rural Water Supply Project

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDA) - New Mexico’s senators announced today the Eastern New Mexico Rural Water Supply Project will receive $15 million in funding.
The long-awaited project will send water from the Ute Reservoir to Clovis and other rural communities in New Mexico.
U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich said the money will fund continued construction of a pipeline from Cannon Air Force Base to Portales.
The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority is building a system to replace water supplies for eight partners who now use groundwater from the shrinking Ogallala Aquifer.
The ongoing work to tap into a renewable water source started 11 years ago when federal agencies authorized it.
