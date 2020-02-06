Multiple Amarillo health care facilities closed Wednesday due to wintry weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While some enjoyed the snow day, others had their doctors appointments cancelled due to the snow and ice.
“We’re looking out for the safety of our patients, our students and staff and faculty,” said Cindy Veigel, campus business operations for Texas Tech Medical Center.
Along with a few clinics at Northwest Hospital and multiple facilities at BSA closed for the day, Texas Tech closed all of its clinics due to safety concerns the wintry weather brought.
“We pull people not just from Amarillo but from several outlying counties. People will drive, you know one to two hours to come into our clinic,” said Veigel.
Some were left waiting until their health care facilities open again.
“From the five years I’ve been coming here, this is the first year that I’ve seen it closed. With the road conditions right now, it seems like it’s clearing up, and there’s been a couple cars coming by, and they also have the same needs that we are here for,” said Bobby Phommasne, familiar with Texas Tech Clinics.
Local ER’s and urgent cares did not see the repercussion of some facilities closing as originally expected.
“We’ve seen a steady flow today. One thing we have seen that was different was the increase of phone calls to see if we were open,” said Trevor Spradling, vice president of operations for Care Express Urgent Care.
“As of right now, we haven’t seen an increase of our patients in the main ER or the free standing emergency rooms, I’ve checked with Will Hendon, the chief of Amarillo Medical Services and ambulances are running full service, there’s been no impediment with them as well,” said Dr. Fred Poage, medical director of a free standing emergency department for Northwest Texas.
While most facilities closed were clinics with scheduled appointments, local doctors still urge people to visit an ER or urgent care if something seems off about your health and not to wait until facilities reopen.
“If it’s for a regular scheduled appointment, I would encourage you to stay home and to follow up with that appointment when the clinic opens tomorrow or next. But if you’re having any sort of concern about your health, from an emergency standpoint. Having any sort of respiratory issues , abdominal pain, chest pain or anything like that, then do not delay, definitely get to an emergency room. Whether here, at the main emergency room or at one of the local free standing emergency rooms for Northwest,” said Dr. Poage.
Most health care facilities plan to open tomorrow.
