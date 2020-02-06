Multiple Amarillo health care facilities closed Wednesday due to wintry weather

“If it’s for a regular scheduled appointment, I would encourage you to stay home and to follow up with that appointment when the clinic opens tomorrow or next. But if you’re having any sort of concern about your health, from an emergency standpoint. Having any sort of respiratory issues , abdominal pain, chest pain or anything like that, then do not delay, definitely get to an emergency room. Whether here, at the main emergency room or at one of the local free standing emergency rooms for Northwest,” said Dr. Poage.