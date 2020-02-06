Man wanted out of Randall, Potter counties for unauthorized use of a vehicle charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a fugitive wanted for bond surrender on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 40-year-old Richard Sanchez Jr. is wanted out of Potter County for bond surrenders of probation violations for unauthorized use of a vehicle and credit or debit card abuse.
Sanchez is also wanted out of Randall County for bond surrender of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
If you know where he is, call (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
