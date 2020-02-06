City of Amarillo names former Midland Chief of Police as Interim Chief of Police

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has named the Interim Chief of Police.
City Manager Jared Miller named Price Robinson, the former Chief of Police for the City of Midland, the Interim Chief of Police for the City of Amarillo.
He will serve as the interim replacement for Chief Ed Drain beginning February 10.
Chief Drain was recently named Chief of Police for the City of Plano.
According to a news release, Robinson has 37 years of law enforcement experience with the Midland Police Department. Her served as Chief of Police for Midland from 2008 until retiring in 2017.
Accomplishments during his tenure as chief include implementing a Civil Disturbance Unit, deploying body cameras for all officers and spearheading the migration to several upgraded systems and technologies.
The City of Amarillo is conducting a nationwide search for a permanent chief of police. That process is expected to take around 90 days.
Robinson is not in the running to become the permanent replacement for Chief Drain.
