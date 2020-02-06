APD to begin upgrading new records systems; residents may see delay in record requests

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the Amarillo Police Department begins to upgrade it’s new records management system today, residents may see a delay in their records requests.
The department is changing over to the new system Thursday, Feb. 6, and is expected to be completed on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
According to an APD news release, the department will be unable to fulfill requests for copies of police records.
While police officers will continue to answer service calls and make reports, requests for copies of those reports will be delayed from five to seven days.
Making online reports and phone reports will be available but limited.
Accident reports will not be affected.
APD said the intention of the new records system is to provide better service for the Amarillo community.
