Amarillo South Rotary names APD Officer of the Year for 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This morning, Amarillo South Rotary held an award ceremony for the 2019 Amarillo Police Department Officer of the Year.
2019′s Amarillo Police Department Officer of the Year award was given to Corporal Michael Williams.
Corporal Williams was nominated by Sergeant W. Hill after he captured a homicide suspect in December.
ASR chooses their nominee based on their motto ‘Service Above Self,’ recognizing outstanding service to the community by Amarillo law enforcement officers.
