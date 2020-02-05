Texas Historical Commission to take over Charles Goodnight Historical Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Armstrong County Museum announced today that the Texas Historical Center is taking over ownership of the Charles Goodnight Historical Center.
The museum and THC staff are currently negotiating turning over operations of the Historical Center, which will identify the formal date of transfer of operations.
Pioneer rancher Charles Goodnight and his wife Mary Ann built the home in 1887 east of Claude.
They also founded the community of Goodnight there on U.S. Highway 287.
A few years earlier, Goodnight helped establish the first cattle ranch in the Texas Panhandle, in and around the Palo Duro Canyon.
Museum volunteers spent years restoring the home and opened it to the public in 2012.
They later added a visitor and education center with the help of funding from the Texas Department of Transportation.
This is the first, of 31 sites under THC management, that the agency will operate in the Texas Panhandle region.
