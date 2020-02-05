State Representatives to discuss public education at Amarillo Town Hall Thursday

“Raise Your Hand Texas applauded lawmakers for the progress made on important issues like school finance and full-day pre-k during the 86th legislative session,” said Libby Cohen, the director of advocacy at the foundation. “But we know that public education is too important to ever be marked ‘complete’ on the legislature’s priority list. We want to build on the momentum of last session to bring more people into the conversation. We believe the future of Texas is in our public schools and that every legislative session should be a public education session.”