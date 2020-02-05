State Representatives to discuss public education at Amarillo Town Hall Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State Representatives Four Price and John Smithee will be focusing on public education during the Amarillo Town Hall meeting tomorrow.
A meet and greet with candidates will begin at 6:30 p.m, and the candidates will begin taking questions at 7:00 p.m.
This forum will be held at the Amarillo College Downtown Campus as part of a ‘For the Future’ series of more than 40 candidate forums, coordinated by the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation, leading up to the March primary election.
“Raise Your Hand Texas applauded lawmakers for the progress made on important issues like school finance and full-day pre-k during the 86th legislative session,” said Libby Cohen, the director of advocacy at the foundation. “But we know that public education is too important to ever be marked ‘complete’ on the legislature’s priority list. We want to build on the momentum of last session to bring more people into the conversation. We believe the future of Texas is in our public schools and that every legislative session should be a public education session.”
The event will include four sets of questions on statewide public education issues, including school funding, high-stakes testing, teaching and vouchers.
“Our legislators appreciate hearing from community members,” said Canyon ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Flusche. “Town Hall meetings provide an opportunity for citizens to add their voice in shaping legislative priorities relating to education and investing in our students.”
These events are a part of the foundation’s pro-public education advocacy efforts.
“Raise Your Hand Texas has worked hand in hand with public schools across the state for years, including Amarillo ISD,” said Amarillo ISD Superintendent Doug Loomis. “They’re an important partner in our efforts to engage the public about issues and concerns that impact Texas students. It’s vital that we prepare all our students for a successful future, whether they’re going on to college, into the military, or directly into the workforce. That’s our mission, and it’s also the mission of Raise Your Hand Texas.”
