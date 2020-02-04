Some snow, very cold!

Light snow will still be possible during the overnight hours for the Texas panhandle but accumulations should be pretty light. Heavier snow amounts will likely remain in the far southern and southeastern panhandle and south into the rolling plains where several inches of snow are likely. This is where a Winter Storm Warning is current in effect through the overnight period. Very low wind chills in the low single digits will stay with us into early Wednesday morning.
