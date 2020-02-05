Send APD Chief Drain off to Plano this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to send Amarillo Police Department Chief Drain off to Plano.
The farewell celebration is Friday, Feb. 7, at 1:00 p.m. at the Globe News Center Lobby in Downtown Amarillo.
In 2016, Drain became APD’s interim chief and later permanently became the chief.
Before that, he served the Plano Police Department as assistant chief among other positions.
Drain has worked on building new programs and trust with the community since he came to Amarillo.
He is leaving the department Feb. 7.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.