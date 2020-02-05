Latest Oklahoma news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. CST

Oklahoma’s Republican leaders have signaled a willingness to expand Medicaid to cover more low-income adults after a decade of opposition. But Oklahoma voters will have the final say on exactly what that expansion looks like. Gov. Kevin Stitt is embracing a proposal from President Donald Trump’s administration to expand health coverage for the working poor that would give states more control over spending, but cap how much the feds kick in. Republican leaders in the House and Senate say they're excited to work with Stitt on the plan, which will be hammered out during the legislative session that starts Monday.