Latest Oklahoma news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will ask the Legislature to extend his power even further as he lays out his vision in his second State of the State address to lawmakers. The Republican-controlled House and Senate will convene on Monday, and Stitt will deliver his speech in the House chamber. Stitt also will release his executive budget for the upcoming year based on about $8.3 billion in available revenue. That's roughly the same amount as this year's spending plan. The Legislature last year gave the governor more control of the state's five largest agencies.