Drivers asked to travel with caution in southern Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers in the southern part of the Texas Panhandle are asked to drive with caution this morning due to slick roads.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation Drive Texas website, there are patches of ice and snow in Amarillo and all the way to U.S. 60, just below Canadian.
Towns such as White Deer, Claude and Panhandle saw some heavy snow accumulations.
Due to reports of black ice near Lefors, TxDOT is discouraging travel this morning.
Crews with TxDOT are patrolling and plowing various areas with heavy snow accumulation and patches of snow and ice.
