Code Blue Warming Station activated Wednesday due to extreme cold

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Code Blue Warming Station has been activated for tonight due to extreme cold conditions.
The warming station is located at 207 North Tyler inside Amarillo Housing First. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and close at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
If you see someone outside in the extreme cold weather, you can text or leave a voicemail at (806) 414-2243. A volunteer mobile team will check on that person and offer them a ride to the warming station.
