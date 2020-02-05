Amarillo College to receive $100,000 safety-training grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Mutual Insurance Company has granted Amarillo college $100,000 to continue providing free safety-training courses to area businesses.
AC’s Risk Management Program offers free courses on a variety of safety issues from first aid to OSHA requirements.
The check will be presented on Tuesday, February 11, in the front lobby of AC’s Downtown Campus.
This is the fourth check that AC has been granted for safety-training from Texas Mutual since 2016.
“We are truly gratified that Texas Mutual recognizes the value of our safety-training efforts,” said Toni Gray, AC’s dean of continuing education. “We plan to put it to good use on behalf of businesses and employees throughout the region.”
Gray says that this grant allows the College to extend it’s safety-training reach, and expand free classes to help business navigate OSHA guidelines, promote forklift safety, and first-aid protocols.
AC is one of 11 community colleges that offers free safety-training programs through funding from Texas Mutual.
“Our commitment to Texas community colleges over the past 21 years has allowed tens of thousands of workers to get the education they need to work safely,” said Eric Bourquin, vice president of safety services at Texas Mutual.
For more information about these programs, you can contact jwallick@actx.edu or call (806) 371-2923.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.