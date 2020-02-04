Very cold with snow showers

It is a very cold morning with scattered snow showers. Temps are feeling into the teens and single digits. Snow will continue on and off throughout the day and overnight. Highs will be in the 20s and low 30s. Overnight we drop into the teens and single digits. We stay in the 20s and 30s Wednesday under clearing skies. Starting Thursday we warm into the 50′s and stay in the 50′s and 60′s through the weekend. Another cold front moves in for the start of next week.