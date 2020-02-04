Portales woman sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping, burglary, aggravated battery

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A Portales district attorney announced today that a woman was sentenced to 18 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections for charges of kidnapping, burglary, and aggravated battery.
24-year-old Esperanza Tarango, of Portales, was found guilty of these charges in December 2019.
A Roosevelt county jury found her guilty, and prosecutors pushed for the maximum sentence of 24 years.
According to a news release, after today’s hearing, the judge over Tarango’s hearing ran all three counts concurrent, sentencing her to 18 years.
Tarango will have to serve 85 percent of her 18 year sentencing before being considered for parole.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.