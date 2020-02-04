Patrick Mahomes’ high school classmate predicted Super Bowl win in yearbook entry

WHITEHOUSE, TEXAS (KLTV) - One of Patrick Mahomes’ high school classmates predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback would lead his team to a Super Bowl victory in their yearbook.
Spencer Shaw tweeted a photo of his high school yearbook Sunday night. In the tweet, he said, "When you predicted @Patrick Mahomes would win the Super Bowl all the way back when y’all were in high school #SuperBowlLIV #GoChiefs #903
The photo shows a section of the Whitehouse High School yearbook titled “What Are You Looking Forward to Most About Your Class Reunion?” In that sect, Shaw is quoted as saying, “Seeing Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl Ring.”
We spoke with Shaw via FaceTime on Monday afternoon.
“Several people have asked me why I even said that six years ago," Shaw said. "And I said he just kinda has the 'it’ factor.”
Shaw said he didn’t even remember his prediction until his sister reminded him a few weeks ago.
“You know when you look back at a prediction like, you think maybe I should start charging people to predict the future and where they should invest their money and that kind of stuff.”
Mahomes led his team to a comeback victory over the San Francisco Forty-Niners at Super Bowl 54 Sunday night. Mahomes threw two clutch touchdown passes in the last 6 minutes and 13 seconds of the game to seal the 31-20 victory.
