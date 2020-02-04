1 hospitalized after crashing car into Hereford ISD bus

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - One person has been hospitalized after officials say they crashed their car into a Hereford ISD bus.
According to a news release from the Hereford Independent School District, a Hereford ISD bus was traveleing west on Union Street approaching an intersection at Union and Avenue E around 7:00 a.m.
School officials say a car that was stopped at a stop sign on Avenue E drove into the intersection and crashed into the bus.
There were no injuries to anyone on the bus.
The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital.
Officials say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in this incident.
The Hereford Police Department is investigating the crash.
