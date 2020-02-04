Guymon cross country team shows support for Moore High School after recent tragedy

MOORE, Okla. (KFDA) - The Guymon cross country team is showing support for Moore High School after two students died and several others were injured in a crash yesterday.
According to Moore County High School officials, a group of cross country athletes were running on a sidewalk when they were blindsided by a pickup truck.
Police say the driver hit vehicles before and after hitting the students.
Authorities arrested the driver and they are investigating the possibility of alcohol being a factor in the crash.
The Guymon cross country team tweeted their support to those affected by this tragedy.
Police are holding the driver for first degree manslaughter and six counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident.
