FIRST ALERT: Snow chances increasing Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snow chances are increasing late morning through this afternoon.
A band of snow will continue to impact the northwestern panhandles with light snow accumulations.
A heavier band of snow has developed in the southwest and will move northeast bringing 2-5 inches of snow to the south and central panhandles.
A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for the North and Central Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico in purple. A Winter Storm Warning in effect for the southeast panhandle in pink.
Heavy band of snow may cause low visibility at times and slick roads, use caution while driving.
Along with the travel concerns, very frigid wind chills will be Tuesday through Wednesday.
We will continue to update this story as this system approaches and details become more apparent.
