Doppler Dave Has A First Alert Snow Update

Snow has been increasing across the region today and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Accumulations of 2″ - 5″ inches are possible with blowing snow and snow covered roads creating hazards for travel. Along with the snow, frigid wind chills in the single digits can be expected which should drop even further tonight. Everyone is advised to slow down and be very cautious when travelling and have an emergency kit and fully charged phone on hand. If stranded, do not leave your vehicle to go for help, but rather call for help to come to you.