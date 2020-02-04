Code Blue Warming Station active tonight due to extreme cold

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Code Blue Warming Station will be active tonight due to the winter weather in the Amarillo area.
Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. today and close at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow.
If you see someone outside in the extreme cold weather, you can text or leave a voicemail at (806) 414-2243. A volunteer mobile team will check on that person and offer them a ride to the warming station.
The Code Blue Warming Station is located inside Amarillo Housing First at 207 North Tyler Street.
You can stay updated on the weather conditions here.
