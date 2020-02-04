Candidate Forum taking place in Moore County on Thursday

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Candidate Forum Thursday at the Dumas High School Auditorium.
The event will start at 6:30 p.m., and the offices invited, with more than one candidate running, are the Moore County Tax Assessor, District Attorney, 69th Judicial District, the U.S. House of Representatives, and District 13.
The Forum will also be live streamed on the Moore County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, Moore County News Press Facebook page, and the Big Country 95.3 KDDD Facebook page. The audio will also be streamed live on their radio station as well.
