Buy tickets to see 49ers NFL player, Bushland high alum Weston Richburg in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can meet San Francisco 49ers NFL player and Bushland High School alum Weston Richburg next week, but time is running out to buy tickets.
A Buckner International press release said Richburg is the featured speaker for the 6th Annual Heart of Buckner Amarillo fundraising event on Feb. 10 at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.
The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m and will have hors d’oeuvres, dessert and coffee.
Richburg was the the starting center for the 49ers but was taken out of the season due to a knee injury. The 49ers went onto Super Bowl before falling short against the Kansas City Chiefs.
While at Bushland High School, Richburg was a two-way lineman and team captain and earned the first team all-district honors on the offensive line during an undefeated regular season.
“I’m very much looking forward to being able to speak to the community I grew up in, and I’m honored to work with Buckner International because of the great work they do,” said Richburg. “This will be a great time celebrating Buckner and the Amarillo area.”
At the event, Richburg and former Amarillo Globe-News columnist Jon Mark Beliue will have a moderated conversation.
All proceeds from the event will benefit children and families Buckner serves in the area.
Buckner provides services to children, families and single mothers by offering skills and knowledge to further succeed in life.
Tickets are $100 and VIP tickets are $150 and include a photo with Richburg before the event. The last day to buy tickets is Friday at noon.
You can purchase tickets here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.