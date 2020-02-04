Authorities searching for suspect vehicle in recent fatal hit-and-run in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Amarillo need your help locating a suspect vehicle in a recent fatal hit-and-run.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, early on Jan. 26, police responded to a vehicle striking a man near the East Amarillo Boulevard in the 900 block of North Mirror Street.
Officers found 20-year-old Darayvion Todd, of Pampa, lying in the roadway. He later died on scene due to injuries received in the incident.
Police received reports that he was hit by a yellow Chevrolet Camaro that fled the scene.
Investigators later learned the Camaro is a 2010 to 2013 year model with black racing strips and black wheels.
If you have any information on the fatal hit-and-run or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a tip of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.