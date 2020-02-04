Authorities searching for sex offender last known to be in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas authorities are searching for a wanted sex offender who was recently released from Pampa.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Marcus Lee Torres was released on Jan. 30 from the Baten Unit in Gray County and was traveling to El Paso.
Torres was supposed to report to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Halfway House when he was arrived, but has failed to do so.
Because of this, a parole violation warrant was issued. He also he never arrived at the Halfway House.
The sheriff’s office said Torres cut off his ankle monitor and was last known to be in the 4700 block of San Born in Amarillo.
Torres is currently on parole for two counts of aggravated sexual assault with the children being seven and nine years old.
If you have any information or know where he is, call (915) 538-2008.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.