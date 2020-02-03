Arctic air in place!

Bitterly cold air is continuing to move south across the panhandles with temps already well below freezing. With northerly winds at 10-20 mph this will make it feel much colder especially over the next couple of mornings. By Wednesday morning wind chill values will drop into the single digits and below zero to the north. An inch or two of windblown snow will be possible through 3 pm Tuesday with greater accumulations possible to the southeast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.