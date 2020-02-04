Amarillo’s ‘Coming Home’ Program sees success, expanding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A year and a half ago, Janet Stephens and her husband were living on the streets of Amarillo. That is before the ‘Coming Home’ program came about.
“My husband and I spent six months at Christ Church Camp of New Beginnings in a tent, and that was quite an experience, especially surviving 13 degree weather, that was rough,” Janet Stephens, ‘Coming Home’ Program participant.
Thanks to this program, Stephens now has the security of her own house and a job working at Little Cesar’s.
“I’m basically a prep person, I do a little bit of everything. I help top the pizza’s, I cut the pizza’s, I help press out the dough and of course do dishes and making sure the line is stocked and all that,” said Stephens.
Different than other homeless programs, this one is more advanced and focuses on getting the chronically homeless off the streets, into work and the medical care they need.
The 'Coming Home' Program started in 2018 with two social workers and the goal to serve 25 chronically homeless.
The program now serves 53 people with 49 leased housing units and is seeing an 100 percent housing retention rate.
“100 percent retention rate is huge. We do use an evidence based practice that shows us 85 percent, it’s 85 percent successful. So for us to maintain 100 percent over the last year and a half is huge and that is all due to our wrap around services. That’s all due to what my team provides to them every week, it’s the community helping us with psychiatric services, doctor services, you know whatever we need,” said Michelle Green, supervisor of ‘Coming Home’.
Based on this success, the program will be expanding to 70 leased housing units in the next few months with the intention to help more of the Amarillo people living on the streets.
“My goal would be to continue to expand because we still have lots and lots of chronically homeless people out there. What’s hard is because we know we’re going to expand to a total of 70, but there’s 70 more that are still on the street,” said Juliana Kitten, community development, City of Amarillo.
You can learn more about resources available for those who need housing here.
