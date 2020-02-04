Amarillo police release video of suspect in Monday bank robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers has released video of the suspect in Monday’s bank robbery.
Around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Amarillo National Bank on South Taylor Street.
According to officials, the suspect entered the bank, demanded money, and ran away from the bank heading west.
The suspect is a white man, around 50 years old. He is approximately 6-foot-tall and 185 lbs, with a goatee and white on his chin. He was wearing a black military cap and a blue and black jacket.
You can view the newly released video below:
If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your tip leads to the arrest of this suspect, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
