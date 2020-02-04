Amarillo police investigating reports of shots fired near Palo Duro High School Monday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired near the Palo Duro High School baseball field Monday evening.
Around 5:51 p.m., police say the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls from the Palo Duro High School baseball field about shots fired near the field.
The callers said there had been a fight in the street before the shooting started, all of the people involved had left and there were no injuries.
At the time of these calls, numerous officers were assisting with two crashes on I-27 involving 10 vehicles and a death.
Due to the size of the crash and the amount of traffic, several officers were needed to control traffic so that no more crashes happened.
Officers not assigned to the crash were responding to calls around town.
The first available officer to respond to the shots fired call was dispatched at 6:35 p.m. and arrived at 6:52 p.m.
Police say the officer checked the block, and there were no signs of any houses or vehicles being hit by bullets.
The Amarillo Police Department says it is not staffed to provide on-duty officers for security at sporting events. However, officers are permitted to provide security when they are off-duty if requested by entities hosting the sporting events.
According to River Road ISD, the scrimmage was called, and all students were removed from danger as quick as possible.
Officials say no one was injured during this incident.
