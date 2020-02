A cold front will move from north to south today slowing dropping temps. Temps will range from the 40′s to our north to the upper 60s to our south. Skies will be partly sunny with increasing clouds throughout the day. Overnight we drop into the 20′s. Flurries will be possible to our north Tuesday morning. a better chance for snow will be Tuesday night to our south. Temps will stay in the 20s and 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.